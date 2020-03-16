COVID-19:Schools Offer Free Meals; Ralphs, Food 4 Less Hiring
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Even with a cold storm bringing snow to Southern California’s mountains Monday, a snow day will be out of the question because ski resorts are shutting down across the country.

Following in the footsteps of much of the country’s leisure industries, the $20 billion ski industry shutting down. Vail Resorts is closing down operations across 15 states and three countries through March 22.

Some of the employees affected by the stoppage will be paid, but many hourly workers will be unable to get their paychecks.

In Southern California, Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will be closed, along with Mammoth Mountain in Lake Tahoe.

Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley will also shut down.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom this weekend directed all bars and clubs to shut down and urged seniors to self-isolate. On Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered restaurants to stop dine-in eating, and the closure of bars, clubs, gyms and theaters.

