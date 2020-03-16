SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Even with a cold storm bringing snow to Southern California’s mountains Monday, a snow day will be out of the question because ski resorts are shutting down across the country.
Following in the footsteps of much of the country’s leisure industries, the $20 billion ski industry shutting down. Vail Resorts is closing down operations across 15 states and three countries through March 22.
Vail Resorts has made the difficult decision to suspend operations of all its North
American mountain resorts beginning March 15 through March 22. Please read this letter from our CEO Rob Katz. https://t.co/8082XVtCFr
— VailResorts (@VailResorts) March 14, 2020
Some of the employees affected by the stoppage will be paid, but many hourly workers will be unable to get their paychecks.
In Southern California, Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will be closed, along with Mammoth Mountain in Lake Tahoe.
After careful thought and deliberation, and what we all believe is in the best interest of our guests, employees and local community, Mammoth Mountain and all other Alterra Mountain Resorts will suspend operations immediately: https://t.co/pMpB5mQI8F
— MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) March 14, 2020
Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley will also shut down.
Effective tomorrow, Sunday, March 15, Squaw Alpine will be suspending operations until further notice. We believe this is in the best interest of our guests, employees, & local community. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/vzHhrgHKeC pic.twitter.com/neYTUSzUf2
— Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) March 15, 2020
California Gov. Gavin Newsom this weekend directed all bars and clubs to shut down and urged seniors to self-isolate. On Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered restaurants to stop dine-in eating, and the closure of bars, clubs, gyms and theaters.