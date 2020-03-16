LA HABRA (CBSLA) — Northgate Market in La Habra reserved time just for senior shoppers Monday morning.
The market, at 1305 W. Whittier Blvd., is opening from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. for people 65 and older. A long line of shoppers were already in place at 6:30 a.m.
The senior shopping time was announced Sunday on Facebook by La Habra City Councilman Jose Medrano and owner Joshua Gonzalez.
“We will help them if they need any support shopping,” Gonzalez said.
The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that seniors stay home and avoid crowds because they are at higher risk from coronavirus. However, supermarkets and big box stores are being emptied daily of basic supplies such as toilet paper and frozen foods by crowds who line up before retailers open.
In a statement, Northgate said Monday’s event is not an ongoing service, and they are reviewing their ability to this one-time event, and may make another announcement Monday.