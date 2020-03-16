LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department announced Monday that it would be putting half of its detectives on street patrol and closing down its front desk operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective immediately, LAPD said it was deploying 50% of is area detective workforce to uniformed patrol assignments to perform what the department called high-visibility patrols to critical locations throughout the city.
The department stressed this was not a response to any specific heightened criminal activity, but was being done in an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of the residents and store operators who might be dealing with very large crowds.
Along with increasing uniformed officers, LAPD said it was closing all front desk and walk-up service throughout the city in an effort to ensure social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
There are still some departments that require in-person meetings that will remain open, including vehicle/property release, child custody exchanges, attorney visitations with those in custody and bail/bond releases.
For other concerns, LAPD has asked the public to email their station instead of going to talk with officers in person. Emails for the 21 LAPD districts are below:
- 77th@lapd.online
- CentralTraffic@lapd.online
- Central@lapd.online
- Devonshire@lapd.online
- Foothill@lapd.online
- Harbor@lapd.online
- Hollenbeck@lapd.online
- Hollywood@lapd.online
- Mission@lapd.online
- Newton@lapd.online
- Noho@lapd.online
- Northeast@lapd.online
- Olympic@lapd.online
- Pacific@lapd.online
- Rampart@lapd.online
- SouthTraffic@lapd.online
- Southeast@lapd.online
- Southwest@lapd.online
- Topanga@lapd.online
- ValleyTraffic@lapd.online
- VanNuys@lapd.online
- WestLA@lapd.online
- WestTraffic@lapd.online
- WestValley@lapd.online
- Wilshire@lapd.online