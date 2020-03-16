LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A child who tested positive for coronavirus has since tested negative twice, officials from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles said.
The child, who is between the ages of 6 and 9, underwent two more tests performed by CHLA at a medical facility in Ventura County, where the child is in isolation and being treated for an unrelated underlying condition, hospital spokesman Lorenzo Benet.
CHLA performed two more tests on the child on March 13 and 14, both of which came back negative. Ventura County Public Health also performed another test using the original sample, which came back negative, Benet said.
“CHLA believes the first Ventura County result was a false positive,” he said.
Benet said CHLA was following all local county guidelines and protocols to care for the patient and protect medical staff, and was in constant communication with health authorities.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)