FULLERTON (CBSLA) — The Boys and Girls Clubs Fullerton announced Monday that it would be closing its clubs until further notice over the growing coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, Chief Professional Officer Brett Ackerman said it was with a heavy heart that the organization chose to close its doors to keep those the clubs serve safe during the outbreak.
Ackerman said that the organization was closely monitoring reports from the Fullerton School District, the city of Fullerton, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the local health department for the most up to date information.
Updates on a reopening date would be shared via email and social media, Ackerman said.
“This is an unprecedented occurrence and everyone needs to do their part,” Ackerman said. “The best thing we can do right now is be kind whenever possible. In the meantime please keep yourselves and your families safe & healthy.”