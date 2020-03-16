



– All criminal and civil trials in Los Angeles County Superior Court will be suspended for the rest of the month effective Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official police memo obtained by CNN.

“Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, there will be a suspension of all jury trials, both those currently in progress, as well as those pending commencement, through March 30th. This notification applies to jury trials only,” the memo reads, according to CNN, which cited Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Josh Rubenstein as confirming its contents.

Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section confirmed to City News Service that a memo was issued, but she would not confirm its contents.

The court did not immediately confirm the suspension of trials on its website. However, the court Monday tweeted out that jurors and potential jurors age 65 and older do not need to report to court, nor do those with medical issues.

“As the largest trial court in the nation, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County is methodically scaling back non-essential court operations as part of a phased approach,” Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile said in a statement Sunday.

No new jurors would be summoned for criminal or civil cases for the next 30 days, Brazile said in the statement.

This followed a request Friday Brazile of the Los Angeles County Superior Court system, who called for a 30-day delay of all new civil jury trials. He also said criminal jury trials should be pushed back by 30 days, in cases where the defendants have agreed to the delay.

Brazile also called on the court to limit requests for new jurors for the next month, “due to concerns about juror availability.”

However, the judge made it clear Friday that he did not have the authority to order such measures.

According to the CNN report, officials will re-examine the suspension decision before March 30.

Among the cases affected by the delay is the murder trial of New York real estate scion Robert Durst, where testimony was scheduled to resume Monday but has now been pushed back to April 6.

On Friday, it was announced that all federal courts in L.A., Santa Ana and Riverside would remain open for business, but jury duty and criminal and civil trials would be delayed until April 13, or as otherwise ordered.

On Sunday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors announced it would close all its county building beginning on Monday.

“We need to do all we can to protect the public and our employees in the midst of this expanding public health crisis,” Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said in a statement. “Our departments will continue to provide essential services to our residents, but it is prudent to limit public access to our facilities at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to follow the guidance of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.”

