



– Citing a marked jump in “community transmission”, Los Angeles County health officials Monday confirmed 25 new cases of coronavirus , bringing the total number to 94.

Of the 25 new cases, five have no known source of exposure to coronavirus, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county Department of Public Health,

said in a news conference.

One patient was exposed during travel to an outbreak area, one had close contact with another patient and the other 17 cases are still under investigation to determine the exposure source.

The county has confirmed 41 new cases over the last 48 hours, and 15 of the total 94 cases are linked to “community transmission”, meaning people are contracting the virus without any known source of exposure, according to Ferrer.

“If something it not an essential activity, I urge you not to do it,” Ferrer said. “In the absence of a vaccine, social distancing is the best tool that we have.”

The county has ordered the closure of all bars, fitness centers and

entertainment centers, effective immediately. Restaurants will be restricted to takeout or delivery service.

The mandate applies to all cities within the county, as well as

unincorporated areas, and comes hours after Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a similar mandate for the city on Sunday night, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recommendation that such restrictions be enacted statewide. Newsom only recommended the actions, but he did not order them to be implemented.

Six people in the state have died of COVID-19 so far, Newsom said Sunday.