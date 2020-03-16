COVID-19:LA Bars, Gyms Close; Spike In New Cases In LA County
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol said the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine area was closed Monday evening for snow.

Northbound lanes of the freeway were closed in Castaic with southbound lanes closed at Grapevine Road.

All motorists still on the road were being escorted to the other side by CHP officers.

