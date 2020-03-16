Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol said the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine area was closed Monday evening for snow.
Northbound lanes of the freeway were closed in Castaic with southbound lanes closed at Grapevine Road.
All motorists still on the road were being escorted to the other side by CHP officers.
We are currently holding traffic for the #Grapevine area of I-5 in Castaic (northbound) and Grapvine Road (southbound) and escorting the residual traffic through to the other side. pic.twitter.com/idgrQYXS82
— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) March 16, 2020