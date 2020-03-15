STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The Studio City Farmers Market says it planned to remain open on Sunday through noon due to the rain, but was implementing changes over coronavirus concerns.
For the foreseeable future, the Farmers Market said it would implement the following changes:
• Suspension of the children’s section;
• Ban on all food sampling;
• Elimination of the seating area on the grass;
• Ban on all open food containers that use serving utensils and or tongs (used for salad mixes, leafy greens, nuts, dried fruit, etc.);
• In addition to the hand washing station by the portable toilets, a second hand washing station will be added by the manager’s table in the middle of the Market;
The Farmers Market urged shoppers to keep a distance from each other while shopping and waiting in lines.