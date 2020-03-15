SAN BERNARDNO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Sunday recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus.
Public health officials said in a news release that the patient had returned from London, U.K., last week.
The patient, described as a 53-year-old woman, presented herself to the Kaiser Fontana emergency department on March 12 with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
“We knew it was only a matter of time before we recorded our first case,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “This does not change our level of readiness and alert because the county is in a state of emergency, we are prepared from a public health standpoint, and our residents, cities, businesses and other key communities have been informed about safe practices.”