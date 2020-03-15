LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nike has announced its plans to close its stores in the United States and in multiple countries around the world to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority,” Nike said in part in a statement released Sunday.
The store closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, and will occur in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries will continue their normal operations, Nike said.
“We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates,” the statement said.
Nike says its customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.