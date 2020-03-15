Comments
EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sunday established a coronavirus isolation zone at Dockweiler RV Park and was urging the public to avoid the area.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area north of 12505 Vista Del Mar, where the Youth Center and Beach Cafe are located.
To date, the city of El Segundo has not had any reported cases of coronavirus.
As of Sunday, there were 335 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California; of those, 53 were in Los Angeles County. California has five reported deaths.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.