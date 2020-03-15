LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There was a visible change Sunday night shortly after Mayor Eric Garcetti made his latest coronavirus-related announcement that L.A. city bars, clubs, dine-in restaurants, gyms and theaters would need to temporarily close starting at midnight.
Customers were gently asked to leave oyster bar restaurant ETA in Highland Park before doors closed.
At Farfalla Trattoria in Los Feliz, there was a similar atmosphere, as customers prepared to say their goodbyes.
RELATED: LA Mayor: Bars, Clubs, Gyms To Shut Down Through March 31
Some restaurant managers handled the news well — prioritizing health and safety.
“We gotta do what we gotta do,” said Farfalla Trattoria Manager Andres Garcia. “This is not a problem. We’ve got pick-up and delivery, too.”
“I think we’ve been learning the past couple of days… us gathering is probably the most dangerous thing we can do,” said Matthew Glassman of Greyhound Bar and Grill. “It’s not like a matter of doing the right thing. I feel like social responsibility.”
Glassman has seen a change in perception of the coronavirus after two NBA players tested positive for coronavirus along with actors Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.
Customers who wanted one last drink or meal say they’re doing so to support their local businesses who will likely feel the hit of temporarily closing.
“We feel for employees as well,” said Alexis Salaz.
Garcetti said the city will roll out a loan-assistance program for small businesses affected by closures. Donated funds from the public will also support the businesses.