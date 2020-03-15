SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Worship is looking different for religious communities across the country.
In Southern California, churches are looking at a new reality amid warnings to avoid large gatherings.
St. Monica Catholic Church roped off every other pew to give parishioners more space apart from each other.
The Catholic Archdiose said last week that people don’t have to come to church over the next few weeks.
First AME was open but encouraged parishioners to watch services online.
“It’s a time of precaution, one that calls us to prayer, calls us to unity, calls us to coming together” said First AME of LA Senior Minister Pastor J. Edgar Boyd.
Hand sanitizer stations are also being installed at some churches so people can make sure they’re clean before they enter services.
“We are like a hospital,” said Msgr. Lloyd Torgerson of St. Monica’s. “The hospital is taking care of the physical needs of people and they’re staying open and we take care of the spiritual needs so we’re doing our best to stay open.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday that it recommends canceling or postponing in-person gatherings of 50 people or more nationwide for the next eight weeks in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.