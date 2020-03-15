CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Los Angeles News

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Cirque du Soleil has postponed its shows worldwide to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The company announced via Twitter the suspension of its shows, including the company’s planned run this month and next in Orange County.

The touring company was scheduled to bring “VOLTA” to the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa from March 18-April 19.

Cirque du Soleil said customers who purchased tickets should expect to be contacted by their point of sale. Those with questions should write to contact@cirquedusoleil.com.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply