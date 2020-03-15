COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Cirque du Soleil has postponed its shows worldwide to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The company announced via Twitter the suspension of its shows, including the company’s planned run this month and next in Orange County.
UPDATED MARCH 14: From the very beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, we at Cirque du Soleil have taken rigorous measures to protect our team and our fans. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our artists, partners, employees and you, our audiences. pic.twitter.com/eaC7sJxyS1
— Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) March 15, 2020
The touring company was scheduled to bring “VOLTA” to the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa from March 18-April 19.
Cirque du Soleil said customers who purchased tickets should expect to be contacted by their point of sale. Those with questions should write to contact@cirquedusoleil.com.
