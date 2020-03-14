



— Los Angeles International Airport is busy with scrambling travelers following the White House’s announcement to expand travel restrictions to the United Kingdom and Ireland during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The call to British Airways there was just basically they said we need to get you home,” said Billy McDonald of Scotland. “We fly back to the U.K. tomorrow or else I think it’s gonna be locked, we didn’t know when we’d get back to the U.K.”

Along with travelers trying to leave the U.S., some Americans are rushing to get back home.

Two L.A. parents hurried their daughter home from a London semester abroad.

“Tried to get her on the first available flight and got her out,” said Paul Kam.

Amid the restrictions, some travelers are worried about the potential for a total lockdown.

“I think it’s what people are fearing you’re gonna get trapped and you don’t know how to get home or it’ll take a week, two weeks, is it gonna get worse?” Kam said.

Despite the possible risks, some are taking a chance, and still leaving the country.

Maria Tsenaeva said her friend left for Russia.

“She knew of the issue that she might not come back for a month or so but she still decided to take that risk,” Tsenaeva said.

One man, worried about when he’ll be able to visit his sister again in Munich, said an emotional goodbye.

“Honestly it’s well worth it if you’re going to protect spreading the disease,” said Stevan Raosavojeic.

The chaos surrounding the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc globally.

Andrew Rill, who had a Meditteranean cruise planned, got something entirely different instead.

Rill said everyone had to leave the ship hours into the trip before getting on a plane and that agents used thermal scanners to take their temperatures upon arrival.

Returning American residents from countries included in the travel ban are being screened for symptoms and are being asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.