The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks is implementing changes at locations citywide due to the spread of coronavirus.

All recreation centers are closed and programming, including both indoor and outdoor activities, at facilities across L.A. are canceled. The exception is that there will still be access to census stations but no more than 50 people are allowed at a time inside.

RAP said in a statement Saturday afternoon that the new guidelines will be in place until at least April 4.

The closures impact aquatic centers, recreation centers, preschool age license child care centers, senior citizen centers and more.

Outdoor park space, amenities, golf courses and restrooms accessible to the outdoors will remain open during regular operating hours, according to a statement.

“We know many members of our community rely on our programs and sites as crucial community resources,” said RAP General Manager Mike Shull. “Therefore, we appreciate your support and understanding as we adapt to this evolving health emergency and work to keep your safety at our forefront. We will continue to assess daily operations and consult with local health officials.”

The following facilities, amenities and activities have also been impacted by the changes:

The Griffith Observatory, including Train Rides, Pony Rides, Merry Go Round, and Travel Town, are closed

The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Sherman Oaks Castle and the EXPO Center are closed

All events and permits of 50 people or more at all RAP sites or locations are canceled

New reservations for facilities or permits at RAP locations are suspended

You can find a full list of the closures and suspensions on the Department of Recreation and Parks website.