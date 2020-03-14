Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Police in Compton say they’re looking for more information into what led up to a deadly shooting.
The shooting unfolded at a home on W. Rosecrans and N. Central avenues.
It was there that police say that two men forced their way into a home and demanded money from a 34-year-old man inside.
The intruders were armed. One of them shot the man, hitting him multiple times. By the time police arrived, the man was dead. The suspects fled.
The shooting remains under investigation.