



— The city of Long Beach is reporting its fifth case of the novel coronavirus.

The patient, described as a woman in her 60s, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

How she was exposed to the virus remains unknown, though officials suspect it was based on community spread.

Earlier Saturday, the city announced the postponement of Long Beach’s gay pride parade and festival, which was expected to take place in May.

“The newly-identified case may indicate community spread, which is when an illness spreads from an unknown source. Community spread can indicate that people are more likely to be exposed to the virus; however, it does not concretely define an increase in cases,” officials said in a news release.

“This case highlights the need for continued vigilance and preparation, especially for those at higher risk of severe illness and those with underlying health conditions,” said City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis.

Public health officials urged residents to exercise preventive measures such as frequent hand washing, disinfecting high-touch surfaces regularly, staying home when sick, not touching one’s face with unwashed hands and covering one’s coughs and sneezes.

The City urges people to practice social distancing, including avoiding crowds of people and keeping at least six feet of distance from others.