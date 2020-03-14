LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Every cough, sniffle or sneeze thankfully is not a sign that you are coming down with the novel coronavirus. But people are worried and are watching their health more than ever.

Mallori Macklin, a concerned citizen, says she has become hyper aware of her health in the wake of the pandemic, even canceled a cruise because of it. She is troubled by how the symptoms at the outset can be mistaken for a common cold or flu.

But there are some symptoms that doctors say the public should pay close attention to, even as they try to expand access and treatment options.

“The coronavirus is causing respiratory symptoms. Certainly, if you have respiratory symptoms, again, cough, shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of those symptoms, you should definitely be talking to your primary care provider’s office,” said Dr. Rob Nordgren. Other symptoms include fever.

Because of the lack of availability tests and because mild symptoms might be mistaken for other illnesses, some people say they are concerned that people are walking around un-diagnosed.

“That’s why it scares me, for the older ones, who go to school. What if you bring something home, and my little ones are exposed to it,” said Leticia Fierros, a concerned parent.

While there is not a cure or a vaccine yet, doctors hope information will be an antidote to the fears spreading alongside the virus itself.