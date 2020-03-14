Comments
MALIBU (CBSLA) — The city of Malibu Saturday declared a state of emergency amid growing concerns locally and worldwide over the coronavirus.
The declaration, the city said, was based on rapidly evolving challenges to protect the public from the spread of the novel virus.
The declaration followed Friday’s National Emergency declaration by President Donald Trump, and similarly follows other cities and the county of Los Angeles in taking similar measures.
The emergency proclamation will be considered by the City Council on Monday, and will enable the city to take additional legal, operational, and recovery measures as may be necessary to respond to the pandemic.