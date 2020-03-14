SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — An Apple store employee at Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade location has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Friday.
The employee, who was diagnosed late Thursday, has not been at the store since March 2, according to a statement.
“Apple’s first priority — now and always — is the health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” the statement read.
The store also underwent a deep cleaning after the employee tested positive, but now it will close for several weeks along with all other locations worldwide.
On Saturday, Apple announced it will be shuttering stores across the globe until March 27 to help battle the coronavirus.
“The most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” the company said in a statement. “As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers.”
All hourly employees will continue to be paid, and the company has expanded its leave policy to accommodate those impacted by COVID-19.