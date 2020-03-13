CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Steady rain will continue to fall on Southern California Friday, prompting a flash flood watch in the Inland Empire.

The heaviest period of rainfall will be during the morning commute, but is expected to taper off into the evening. Temperatures, however, will be cooler Friday, with highs in the low 60s accompanied by breezy winds. Mountain communities could see snow showers.

Southern California will see continued scattered showers Saturday, but that won’t be the end of the wet weather. Another storm system moving into the area from the Pacific-Northwest is expected to arrive as soon as Sunday night.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Inland Empire through 9 a.m.

