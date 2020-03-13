Comments
NEWHALL (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County fire crews responded to reports of a possible aircraft down Friday in the Newhall Pass area.
There was no immediate confirmation of a crash, which reportedly occurred near the Golden State (5) Freeway north of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway.
County fire crews were on scene near Weldon Canyon Road and the 5 Freeway investigating reports of a single prop plane that crash near a landfill, but their efforts were hampered by rough terrain and poor visibility.
The FAA later confirmed an aircraft disappeared from radar.
This is a breaking news event. Check back for updates.