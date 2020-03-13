LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Parents are scrambling to make arrangements for their children who will now be at home after all 1,000-plus schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District announced closures for at least two weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

More than 600,000 students will be affected by the closures.

A single mom of two who lives in the district says children’s health comes first.

“I think it is the right move to close the schools and keep [the virus] contained,” Lauren Icken said.

One mother picked up her son early from school after he felt sick and said she was given tools to ensure there he would still get access to lessons.

“I got called by the nurse and he was sent home,” she said. “They’re giving us Pro books so that way they can go online and do the work from home.”

Some students will also be getting instruction through programs provided by public television.

The district said digital resources will be broadcast as follows:

PBS SoCal (Daytime programming from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-K through 2 nd grade)

grade) KLCS-TV (Daytime Programming would highlight content for Pre-K through 12 th grade from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with additional educational programming in the evenings)

grade from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with additional educational programming in the evenings) KCET (Daytime programming: 9 th grade through 12 th grade)

grade through 12 grade) Additional educational programming on PBS SoCal and KLCS digital channels

LAUSD has set up three phone hotlines for anyone with questions.

For families: (213) 443-1300

For school leaders: (213) 241-2000

For employees: (213) 241-2700

LAUSD also said 40 family resource centers will be opened Wednesday, March 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. so kids will have a safe place to study and eat meals.

The district said more details about those centers will be available on Monday, March 16.