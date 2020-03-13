LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – UCLA Chancellor Gene Block is under self-quarantine after he says he came into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.
Block, 71, made the announcement Friday on his Twitter page, saying he currently isn’t showing any symptoms.
He wrote: “Dear Bruins: I am self-quarantining at home for 14 days after being in contact with someone who has COVID-19. I have no symptoms & continue to run UCLA, but wanted to keep you informed. I know others are in similar situations & I want you to know the Bruin community supports you.”
Block has served as UCLA’s chancellor since Aug. 2007.
UCLA has suspended all in-person classes through April 10 in response to the global coronavirus outbreak. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free through April 10.