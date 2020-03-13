BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain followed in the footsteps of Disneyland and Universal Studios Friday by announcing they would also temporarily shut down in the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Both theme parks announced the move Friday. Knott’s Berry Farm said they would close effective Saturday. Both parks said they would suspend operations through the end of March and reevaluate the situation at that time.
— Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) March 13, 2020
Knott’s Berry Farm, however, said its hotel would remain open, and it would work with its guests who have prepaid tickets or booked rooms to facilitate refunds or re-bookings.
Six Flags Magic Mountain did not say when their closure would go into effect. The closure will also affect Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Northern California.
— Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) March 13, 2020
Southern California’s theme parks are announcing their temporary closures in the wake a new state policy postponing or canceling gatherings of more than 250 people in the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. As of Thursday, California had 198 positive cases, 24 that came from repatriation flights, and four deaths.
— Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 12, 2020
Legoland, Sea World and the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Wild Animal Park – all in San Diego County — remain open.