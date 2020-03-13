LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As schools and public spaces close due to coronavirus, federal courts in Los Angeles, Santa Ana and Riverside will remain open for business, but jury duty and criminal and civil trials will be delayed until April 13 or as otherwise ordered.

“All civil and criminal jury trials in the Central District of California scheduled to begin during this time period are continued pending further order of the court,” according to the court clerk.

“The court may issue other orders concerning future continuances as necessary and appropriate.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing should avoid coming to the courthouse, were asked to avoid entering the courthouse and to contact healthcare providers immediately if they are experiencing a fever or any other symptoms.

All courtroom proceedings and filing deadlines were to remain in place unless otherwise ordered by the presiding judge and that individual judges may continue to hold hearings, conferences and bench trials in the exercise of their discretion.

Grand juries were also expected to continue to meet pending further orders as well as the Clerk’s Office, Probation and Pretrial Services Office, Bankruptcy Court and all other court services.

The Ventura Superior Court announced they will be closed Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18.

Those who have been summoned for jury service during this time “should closely follow the instructions on their jury summons” and “those reporting to the courthouse whose group number has not been called will be given another date to return.”

