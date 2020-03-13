Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The novel coronavirus outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on Hollywood, forcing studios to push back the releases of major movies due to theater closures across the world.
Here is a list of movies which have seen their release dates pushed back:
- Fast 9: The ninth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise was scheduled to open May 22. It will now not hit theaters until April of 2021.
- No Time To Die: The release of the 25th James Bond film was delayed from April to November.
- A Quite Place Part II: The sequel to the science fiction horror hit was set to hit theaters March 18. A new release date has not yet been set.
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway: The sequel to “Peter Rabbit” was scheduled for release in the U.S. on April 3. The release date has now been pushed back to Aug. 7.
- Mulan: Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan,” scheduled for release on March 27, has been delayed. No new date has yet been announced.
- The New Mutants: Marvel’s superhero horror film “The New Mutants” – which has already seen multiple delays due to reshoots — was set for release April 3. No new date has been set.
- Antlers: The horror film was slated to open April 17. It’s release has been delayed.