LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles announced Friday it was treating a patient diagnosed with coronavirus.
The hospital said that the patient is a child between the ages of 6 and 9, has no history of travel and was in fair condition. The hospital said the child was also receiving care for an underlying condition that likely made the child more vulnerable to the disease.
The hospital further said in a statement that the child was in isolation and the child’s parents, who remain asymptomatic, are with the child in quarantine.
CHLA said it was notified that the patient was a suspected COVID-19 case and said it took all necessary safety protocols to to protect the medical staff.
The hospital said the case has not impacted hospital operations.