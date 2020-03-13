Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cedars-Sinai has installed temporary tents outside of the emergency departments at area hospitals to provide additional capacity for an expected increase in patients with symptoms potentially related to COVID-19.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cedars-Sinai has installed temporary tents outside of the emergency departments at area hospitals to provide additional capacity for an expected increase in patients with symptoms potentially related to COVID-19.
The hospital said the move was made following guidance from local, state and national public health authorities.
Report: CDC Models Show Potentially Large Death Toll From Coronavirus, But Latest Interventions Could Slow Spread
The temporary quarters, located in a parking garage at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills and a parking lot at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, will give physicians and nurses the ability to assess multiple patients.
Cedars-Sinai encouraged patients experiencing fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms to call their primary care physicians and not visit emergency rooms.