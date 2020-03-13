CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cedars-Sinai has installed temporary tents outside of the emergency departments at area hospitals to provide additional capacity for an expected increase in patients with symptoms potentially related to COVID-19.

The hospital said the move was made following guidance from local, state and national public health authorities.

The temporary quarters, located in a parking garage at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills and a parking lot at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, will give physicians and nurses the ability to assess multiple patients.

Cedars-Sinai encouraged patients experiencing fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms to call their primary care physicians and not visit emergency rooms.

