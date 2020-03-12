Comments
WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition Thursday after they were shot in a Woodland Hills neighborhood.
The victims were shot at about 1 a.m. after they were approached by a suspect on Gainford Street.
The woman was declared dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Both are in their 50s, and police did not say whether the two were related. Their names have not been released.
A description of the shooter was not immediately available.