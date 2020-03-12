WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — The parents of a baby girl who had cocaine and methamphetamine in her system have been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.
Erin Jill Maloney, 37, and Richard Rapp, 34, both of West Covina, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
West Covina police say their 9-month-old daughter was taken to a hospital Wednesday suffering from respiratory distress. Hospital staff became suspicious of what the parents told them, and called the police for help, according to West Covina police spokesman Officer Rudy Lopez.
Officers working with hospital staff determined the girl had detectable levels of cocaine and methamphetamine in her bloodstream. The baby has been taken into protective custody and is in stable condition.
Detectives searched the couple’s home and vehicle and found drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view and in an area the child could easily access, Lopez said.
Maloney and Rapp are both being held on $100,000 bail and are scheduled to make their first appearance in court Friday.