LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Universal Studios Hollywood announced Thursday that it would temporarily close over coronavirus concerns.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14,” the park said in a statement.
The announcement comes after Disneyland has announced that the Anaheim theme parks would be temporarily closing beginning Saturday.
In the statement, Universal said it anticipated the theme park would reopen March 28.
Universal CityWalk would remain open, the statement said.
