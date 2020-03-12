Comments
LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) — Fire crews worked to rescue two people trapped under a bridge in Lakewood as heavy rain poured down in the area Thursday.
Los Angeles County Fire received a call shortly after 2 p.m. regarding two people who were stuck under the bridge near a tunnel at Clark Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard.
A dive crew was responding to the area to look inside of a tunnel that runs underneath Civic Center Drive.
Fire crews set up a hose line for someone to grab onto in case someone swam out from under the bridge.
Two helicopters and a heavy rescue system were on scene.