COVID-19:Disneyland, Universal Studios To Close; Theater Performances Canceled
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Lakewood, Water Rescue

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) — Fire crews worked to rescue two people trapped under a bridge in Lakewood as heavy rain poured down in the area Thursday.

Los Angeles County Fire received a call shortly after 2 p.m. regarding two people who were stuck under the bridge near a tunnel at Clark Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard.

A dive crew was responding to the area to look inside of a tunnel that runs underneath Civic Center Drive.

Fire crews set up a hose line for someone to grab onto in case someone swam out from under the bridge.

Two helicopters and a heavy rescue system were on scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply