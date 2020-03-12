



– The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday night announced it has canceled all its committee meetings for the rest of March in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez also reported that the number of full council meetings will be reduced down to just three, which would take place every Tuesday.

Regular Wednesday and Friday meetings will not take place. All city council presentations were canceled.

Furthermore, the number of city staff allowed on the council floor during meetings would be limited as well.

“If you haven’t already, I ask that you consider rescheduling any large-scale events in your district and curtail field staff’s attendance at any large-scale events or meetings,” Martinez wrote in a statement. “For our purposes, we have the people’s business to carry on and we are trying to do that while minimizing risk and exposure for all.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.