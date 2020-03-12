



— Officials announced Thursday that two people previously confirmed to have coronavirus by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health have been self-quarantined in a Manhattan Beach residence.

According to the city, one of the people diagnosed with the virus called the on Wednesday to report that they and one other person had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had been self-quarantined in a residence. According to the city, the pair had been traveling overseas together with a larger group when they became ill.

The city said it made multiple attempts to contact the health department to confirm the cases, but had not received return calls and then reached out to Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office for assistance. Hahn’s office said that the health department would not confirm or report confirmed cases of COVID-19 to local agencies unless there was a “known public exposure or need to cancel and event or close a facility,” the city said.

Hahn’s office also told the city that under state and federal law, public health investigations were confidential.

“This is very disturbing and seriously disappointing to say the least,” Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery said. “Not being able to obtain information about COVID-19 cases in our own community is counterproductive to our common goal of protecting our residents.”

When asked for comment, the Los Angeles County of Department Health said it was looking into the situation.

The city said it was implementing all recommended public health measures as directed by the department of public health and was preparing in the event that more cases arise in the county. The latest information on cases within Los Angeles County can be found on the health department’s website.

Cancellations, postponements and other modifications to city events were said to be forthcoming.