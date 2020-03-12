Comments
LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — A homeless person was killed Thursday after being struck by a car leading police on a pursuit in Los Alamitos.
LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — A homeless person was killed Thursday after being struck by a car leading police on a pursuit in Los Alamitos.
Cypress police gave chase at about 1 a.m. after trying to stop the car, which was suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run.
The homeless person was sleeping outside the pharmacy when suspect hit the transient, then crashed into C&H Pharmacy on Katella Avenue.
The driver and the passenger were arrested. The identity of the transient has not been released.
The intersection of Katella Avenue and Bloomfield Street were closed for the fatal crash investigation.