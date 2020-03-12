Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Universities and schools across Southern California announced that they have begun suspending all in-person classes amid growing coronavirus concerns.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Universities and schools across Southern California announced that they have begun suspending all in-person classes amid growing coronavirus concerns.
The following is an ongoing list with the current cancellations of in-person classes and transitioning to online classes for the foreseeable future. For a list of other Southern California events that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
Universities That Have Cancelled In-Person Instruction:
- UCLA – Suspended all in-person classes beginning Wednesday, March 11 through April 10. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free through April 10.
- USC – Extended online lectures through April 14 and all university-sponsored events would be canceled or postponed.
- UC Irvine – All exams to be administered remotely and Spring quarter instruction will be conducted remotely. All events and gatherings with more than 100 participants are canceled.
- UC Santa Barbara – All Athletics Department events to be “fan-less” the university announced.
- UC San Diego – all spring quarter classes will be delivered to students remotely.
- Cal State Long Beach – Canceling in-person classes and transitioning to online classes March 12 through March 17.
- San Diego State University – Transitioning to online instruction.
- Loyola Marymount University – Classes will meet online between March 16 until March 31.
- Pepperdine University – Canceling in-person classes and transitioning to online classes.
- Cal State Univerisity Northridge – Transitioning to courses online.
- Chapman University – Transitioning to courses online.
- Cal State University Fullerton – Will transition to online courses through April 26th.
- Long Beach City College – Will transition to online courses from March 12 through April 12.
- Cal Poly Pomona – Will suspend in-person classes March 13 through March 17 and then transition to online classes March 18 through March 27. All events with more than 100 participants will be canceled from March 12 through May 31.
- Cal State University, Dominguez Hills: All in-person classes are canceled from March 12-17. Online classes will begin March 18 and run through April 12.
- Los Angeles Community College District – As many colleges as possible will be moved into an online education platform for all nine of its colleges, including Los Angeles City College, East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Mission College, Los Angeles Pierce College, Los Angeles Southwest College, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Los Angeles Valley College and West Los Angeles College. Online instruction begins Wednesday, March 18.
School Districts That Have Made Changes To Events:
- LAUSD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has directed all school principals to cancel or postpone all large gatherings, assemblies and school open houses and all school trips to public venues where there is exposure to crowds. All sporting events will be allowed to continue, but without spectators. The district previously declared a state of emergency.
Primary And Secondary Schools & Districts That Have Cancelled In-Person Instruction:
- Harvard-Westlake School – Will halt all in-person classes and switch to online classes beginning next week after a parent of one of the students was being tested for coronavirus.
- Murrieta Valley High School – Temporarily closed after an employee who traveled to a country with a known outbreak fell ill.
- Providence High School – Students remained at home Monday and take their classes using an online learning program.
- Buckley School
- Campbell Hall
- Chaminade College Preparatory
- Louisville High School
- Wise School
- Viewpoint School
- Crossroads School
- Sierra Canyon School
- Harkham Hillel Hebrew Academy in Beverly Hills