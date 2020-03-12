



— As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow with new cases reported every day, Costa Mesa City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison Thursday declared a local emergency.

“Based on guidance from Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health, the City has issued an order for the cancellation of all non-essential meetings and functions and all large gatherings of 250 people or more,” the city said in a statement. “This includes postponing or cancelling smaller gatherings that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person or involve any individuals at high risk of infection, including individuals over 60 year of age or with underlying conditions.”

For the latest updates on coronavirus from Costa Mesa, see the city’s website.

“The City of Costa Mesa staff will continue to focus its continuity of government plans and ensuring we will provide core public services to the community, such as police and fire services,” the city said in a statement.

The city has also asked that residents who have recently traveled internationally, have had direct contact with someone who has traveled or were experiencing flu-like symptoms or fall into a high-risk category to stay away from public meetings or events.

As of Thursday, the Orange County Health Department has reported six cases — two of which were pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In an effort to reduce potential exposure, the Orange County Fire Authority announced that all of its fire stations and headquarters would be closed to the public for the next seven days — starting Thursday at 5 p.m.

“It is imperative to keep our first responders and professional staff healthy, in order to provide exceptional emergency services and meet the needs of the community we serve,” OCFA said in a statement.

OCFA said all station tours, school visits and community events would be canceled while scheduled meetings and training classes would be postponed.