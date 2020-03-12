



— As the global coronavirus outbreak continues to grow — with more than 100,000 cases reported worldwide including dozens in Southern California — many organizers have decided to cancel or postpone events across the Southland. Many sporting events are also going to be played in empty arenas, with no fans allowed in.

In Southern California, new reports of canceled events intended to draw in large crowds have been announced almost daily.

See an ongoing list of large events canceled or postponed below.

Canceled or Affected Sporting Events 2020:

March 12: Major League Soccer has suspended its season for a period of at least 30 days.

March 11: The NBA announces it will suspend its season, effective after Wednesday night’s games, after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

March 11: The Pac-12 announced that the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament will be played without fans beginning on Thursday, March 12.

March 11: NCAA announces all men’s and women’s tournament games will be held without fans.

March 10: All men’s and women’s Big West Tournament basketball games being played in Anaheim and Long Beach on March 10-14 will have no spectators. The games are being played at the Honda Center in Anaheim and Walter Pyramid on the campus of Long Beach State University.

Canceled or Postponed Events 2020:

March 11: The Paley Center announces that it will postpone its signature PaleyFest LA event, which was scheduled to begin March 13. The Paley Center said it was exploring options to reschedule the festival and that all ticket purchases would be honored for the new days.

March 11: The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces all productions, presentations, public gatherings and educational programs through March 31 have been canceled or postponed — including “Romantics Anonymous”, “Emil and the Detectives” and Johnny Gandelsman’s Complete Bach Cello Suites concert on violin. New dates were not immediately announced.

March 11: Organizers cancel the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) — scheduled for June at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In 2017, the largest tech expo in the world brought more than 68,000 people to the city and generated more than $75 million, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

March 10: Goldenvoice announces the postponement of Coachella and Stagecoach until October 2020. The festival was originally scheduled to be held on the weekends of April 10 and April 16. It will now take place on the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. The Stagecoach country music festival was moved to the weekend of Oct. 23.

March 10: RuPaul’s DragCon LA announces that it will cancel its event scheduled for May at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will return to the city in 2021. The event said it was working with Eventbrite to issue refunds for existing DragCon LA ticket holders over the next 7 days.

March 10: Los Angeles Times postpones the 25th Festival of Books to the weekend of Oct. 3 and 4 on the USC campus. The 4th Food Bowl, previously set for May, will also be moved to the fall, pending an official date.

March 10: Sony Pictures pushes U.S. release date for the Peter Rabbit sequel “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” from April 3 to Aug.7.

March 9: Rock band Pearl Jam postpones part of its 2020 Gigaton tour set to perform in Los Angeles and San Diego.

March 8: The 2020 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, scheduled to begin Monday, was canceled Sunday.

Feb. 25: Korea Times Music Festival scheduled to take place on April 25, at the Hollywood Bowl postponed. Artists who had been scheduled to perform at the festival included comedian Kim Young-cheol, singer and songwriter Ha Sung-woon, and K-pop group Momoland.

For a list of Southern California universities and schools that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, click here.