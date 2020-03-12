ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland has announced that the Anaheim theme parks will be closing beginning Saturday through the end of the month.

The closure affects both Disneyland and the California Adventure parks.

Disneyland Resorts released a statement saying, “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.”

Disney hotels are said to remain open through Monday. According to Disneyland Resort, “The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements.”

Disney stated they will work with guests looking to change or cancel their planned visits and provide refunds to those who have hotels booked during the planned closure.

They also announced they will continue to pay their employees during the closure.

“We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies.”

According to New York Times reporter Brooks Barnes, operations at the park have only been fully suspended three times in history: On 9/11, during the Northridge quake, and on the national day of mourning after JFK assassination.