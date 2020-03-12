



— Three Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and other first responders are in self-quarantine after being exposed to a woman who died of coronavirus.

Public health officials announced Wednesday a woman in her 60s was the first coronavirus death in Los Angeles County. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says it was notified that three of its deputies and other first responders were in the proximity of that patient.

Rep. Gil Cisneros said in a statement the woman had been visiting someone in Walnut when she had to be admitted to Pomona Valley Hospital in full cardiac arrest on March 9. The woman did not travel around the city and primarily stayed at the home she was visiting, he said.

None of the deputies have been identified, but they reportedly all work out of the Walnut substation.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say they immediately contacted the deputies and sent them home to follow self-quarantine procedures out of an abundance of caution. None of the deputies have coronavirus symptoms, the sheriff’s department said.