



– Members of the Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire departments were exposed to a woman who died from coronavirus, the first such confirmed fatality in the county, authorities said Thursday.

Paramedics responded to a report of a heart attack victim on March 9 and managed to resuscitate the patient before transporting them to a local hospital, according to a county spokesperson.

The patient died Wednesday and was confirmed to have COVID-19, or novel coronavirus. The woman, in her 60s, lived elsewhere but was visiting friends in the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said three department employees and other first responders were “in the proximity” of the woman, whose death was the first confirmed fatality from coronavirus in the county.

Fire officials say personnel who were exposed to the patient “have been isolated from work and are now undergoing active monitoring at home.”

So far, all personnel are without symptoms and are being regularly monitored, authorities said.

The woman was treated at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center (PVHMC), which released a statement Thursday saying the patient was placed into isolation and all staff who came into contact with her were being treated “with every precaution.”

“We understand people are feeling anxious about potential exposure to coronavirus, but we want to reassure our patients and their families that the risk of exposure from this case is low,” hospital officials said. “PVHMC remains a safe, high-quality facility to seek medical care.”