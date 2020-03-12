ANAHEIM (CBSLA/AP) – Disneyland and other large theme parks will not required to comply with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order against large gatherings to counter the spread of COVID-19.
Newsom said California public health officials issued an updated policy saying “non-essential” gatherings such as sporting events, concerts and conferences should be postponed or canceled until at least the end of March.
At a news conference Thursday, Gavin said Disneyland and other large theme parks, theaters and casinos are exempted from his order against gatherings of 250 people or more due to coronavirus due to the “complexity of their unique circumstances”, but discussions remain ongoing.
Newsom said he spoke Wednesday with Disney’s executive chairman, Bob Iger, on the subject.
The governor also suggested guidance on limiting large gatherings is likely to extend beyond March and will affect pro baseball games.
While he acknowledged California’s legal authority is limited when it comes to enforcement, Newsom said he expects people to adopt the recommendations.
Ridiculous. Extremely selfish and stupid behavior leaving Disneyland open. Money over public health.
Because. This. Makes. Sense.
How much did Disney pay to the Governor to let them stay open? This is the most ridiculous thing – out of all the places, Disneyland – the place that attracts people from all over the US and world!! Disneyland should be closed – or the very least provide the Annual Passholders with a refund and/or an extension during the time that the virus is an issue. Money over public health for sure!! IF the CDC is saying avoid crowded areas then Disneyland needs to provide something to its pass holders by means of an extension or refund! Disneyland is a hotbed for getting this virus passed around!!
Panic a bit more, Karen
Why doens’t disneyland set an example and not think about always making money!??
Do you realize how many people in casinos have family or relatives that travel frequently from the country of origin?
HIGHLY IRRESPONSIBLE !!! We will remember this, Disneyland !! You have attendees from all over the country and WORLD !! How idiotic, selfish, and a complete disregard for your employees and public health. Disgusting !
Now you know who funded his campaign when he ran for Governor. The Casinos I really don’t understand, there’s a lot of elderly people that go to Casinos, from a virus standpoint, that makes no sense whatsoever. Besides the money the Casino will lose, but come on, lives are at stake here. Especially anyone older than 60 years.