LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The NBA announced that it was suspending game play following Wednesday night’s scheduled games until further notice over coronavirus concerns.
The announcement came after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the league, the test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Area. The league said the player was not present in the arena and that the game was canceled.
The NBA said it would “use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”
The NHL said in a statement Wednesday night that it was continuing to consult with medical experts and was “evaluating the options,” after the NBA’s announcement.
The statement said the NHL was expected to have further updates Thursday.