LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)Universities and schools across Southern California have announced they will begin suspending all in-person classes amid growing coronavirus concerns.

The following is an ongoing list with the current cancellations of in-person classes and transitioning to online classes for the foreseeable future:

Southern California Universities Which Have Cancelled In-Person Classes:

  • UCLA – Suspended all in-person classes beginning Wednesday, March 11 through April 10. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free through April 10.
  • USC – Extended online lectures through April 14 and all university-sponsored events would be canceled or postponed.
  • UC Irvine – All exams to be administered remotely and Spring quarter instruction will be conducted remotely. All events and gatherings with more than 100 participants are canceled.
  • UC Santa Barbara – All Athletics Department events to be “fan-less” the university announced.
  • UC San Diego – all spring quarter classes will be delivered to students remotely.
  • Cal State Long Beach – Canceling in-person classes and transitioning to online classes March 12 through March 17.
  • San Diego State University – Transitioning to online instruction.
  • Loyola Marymount University – Classes will meet online between March 16 until March 31.
  • Pepperdine University – Canceling in-person classes and transitioning to online classes.
  • Cal State Univerisity Northridge – Transitioning to courses online.
  • Chapman University – Transitioning to courses online.
  • Cal State University Fullerton – Will transition to online courses through April 26th.
  • Long Beach City College – Will transition to online courses from March 12 through April 12.

Other Southern California Schools Which have Cancelled In-Person Classes:

  • Harvard-Westlake School – Will halt all in-person classes and switch to online classes beginning next week after a parent of one of the students was being tested for coronavirus.
  • Murrieta Valley High SchoolTemporarily closed after an employee who traveled to a country with a known outbreak fell ill.
  • Providence High School – Students remained at home Monday and take their classes using an online learning program.

