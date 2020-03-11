Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Universities and schools across Southern California have announced they will begin suspending all in-person classes amid growing coronavirus concerns.
The following is an ongoing list with the current cancellations of in-person classes and transitioning to online classes for the foreseeable future:
Southern California Universities Which Have Cancelled In-Person Classes:
- UCLA – Suspended all in-person classes beginning Wednesday, March 11 through April 10. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free through April 10.
- USC – Extended online lectures through April 14 and all university-sponsored events would be canceled or postponed.
- UC Irvine – All exams to be administered remotely and Spring quarter instruction will be conducted remotely. All events and gatherings with more than 100 participants are canceled.
- UC Santa Barbara – All Athletics Department events to be “fan-less” the university announced.
- UC San Diego – all spring quarter classes will be delivered to students remotely.
- Cal State Long Beach – Canceling in-person classes and transitioning to online classes March 12 through March 17.
- San Diego State University – Transitioning to online instruction.
- Loyola Marymount University – Classes will meet online between March 16 until March 31.
- Pepperdine University – Canceling in-person classes and transitioning to online classes.
- Cal State Univerisity Northridge – Transitioning to courses online.
- Chapman University – Transitioning to courses online.
- Cal State University Fullerton – Will transition to online courses through April 26th.
- Long Beach City College – Will transition to online courses from March 12 through April 12.
Other Southern California Schools Which have Cancelled In-Person Classes:
- Harvard-Westlake School – Will halt all in-person classes and switch to online classes beginning next week after a parent of one of the students was being tested for coronavirus.
- Murrieta Valley High School – Temporarily closed after an employee who traveled to a country with a known outbreak fell ill.
- Providence High School – Students remained at home Monday and take their classes using an online learning program.