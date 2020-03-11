



– An independent investigation commissioned by the Los Angeles Opera has determined that the slew of sexual harassment allegations against legendary singer Placido Domingo are “credible.”

The summary of the findings were released Tuesday.

Investigators looked into 10 allegations of inappropriate conduct which occurred between 1986 and 2019, the Los Angeles Opera reports. The investigators determined that they were credible “in part because of the similarities in their accounts.”

The investigation, which was led by former L.A. County Superior Court Judge Debra Wong Yang and conducted by the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, involved interviewing 44 people and collecting half-a-million documents.

Investigators found that “the level of discomfort reported by the women varied, ranging from some women stating they were not uncomfortable to others who described significant trauma,” the summary reads.

The 79-year-old Spaniard served as the LA Opera’s general director from 2003 to October 2019, when he resigned. He first began serving as an artistic advisor to the LA Opera in 1986.

The allegations go back to the late 1980s, but did not surface until an Associated Press report in August of last year.

Tuesday’s report found that the LA Opera made no effort to ignore or cover up the sexual harassment complaints. However, Gibson Dunn “found several flaws in the manner in which LA Opera implemented its policies, procedures, and communications regarding sexual harassment.”

Domingo, one of the most powerful figures in the opera world, has won multiple Grammys and performed thousands of concerts across the world.

Last month, an investigation into Domingo’s behavior conducted by the American Guild of Musical Artists – the union which represents opera performers — also came to similar conclusions.

Following those results, Domingo issued an apology in which he stated: “I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience.”

To read the LA Opera’s full summary, click here.