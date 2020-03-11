LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A house fire fueled by a broken gas line lit up the night sky in East LA early Wednesday.
The fire was reported at about 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Dodds Circle in East Los Angeles. Firefighters arrived to find the hilltop home fully engulfed in flames.
It’s not clear how the fire started, but it was partly fueled by a broken gas line. Firefighters were unable to find the shutoff valve and had to wait for a gas company crew to shut off the line so they could get a handle on the flames.
The fire did not spread to any other homes, but did cause a partial roof collapse. No injuries were reported.
“I think that house has been vacant for a while, but people go in there, maybe just to party,” neighbor Jaymie Mazzochi said.
Firefighters say they have control of the fire, but is working with the gas company to make sure the gas is completely shut down and flames do not respark.