



— Organizers of the long-running E3 video game conference confirmed today that this year’s event has been scrubbed due to coronavirus concerns.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, originally scheduled for June 9-11, attracts thousands of gamers, developers and tech companies to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” according to a statement from the event organizers. “We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

“Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds. We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020.”

In 2017, the largest tech expo in the world brought more than 68,000 people to the city and generated more than $75 million, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Cancellation of the event follows other events that have been recently canceled or postponed including the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals.

See a full list of even cancellations here.

